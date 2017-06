By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. — Homeless advocates will hold a rally in Cranston Monday afternoon protesting the city’s panhandling ban.

The protests will take place at the corner of Sockanosset Cross Road and New London Avenue near Garden City.

In February, the council passed an ordinance making it illegal to panhandle in the city. However, advocates argued that this ordinance goes against the state’s Homeless Bill of Rights.

