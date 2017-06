By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A recent rise in vandalism has caught the attention of Fall River police.

According to police, a swastika was found painted on the door of a Quechquechan Street apartment earlier this week.

The graffiti has since been painted over.

There is no word on if the incident will be investigated as a hate crime.

