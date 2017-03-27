Generator sparked Swansea Victorian home fire

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SWANSEA, Mass. — Firefighters have determined what caused a fire in Swansea that destroyed a Victorian home last week.

Fire officials tell ABC6 News that a generator malfunction sparked the fire at the home on Warren Avenue.

Painters were putting the final touches on the remodeled home when the fire broke out last week.

Due to the strong winds, once the fire started in the large Victorian home, it did not stop, which left the home a total loss.

Flames and smoke poured out of the massive home.

“It was a fire storm at first here,” said Swansea Fire Chief Peter Burke.

No one was injured by the home was completely destroyed.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017