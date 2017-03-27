2 Democrats seek Paiva Weed's Senate seat

By: The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. - Two Democrats have announced their intention to run for the state Senate seat held by outgoing state Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Newport City Councilman John Florez and lawyer Dawn Euer have announced plans to run for the seat representing Newport and Jamestown.

Florez, a businessman, is known for efforts to ban plastic bags and curtail panhandling in Newport.

Euer is an activist and community organizer who has worked on environmental and other causes.

Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat, resigned as Senate president on Thursday and plans to step down soon from the seat she's held since 1993 to take a job leading a hospital industry group.

An election will be held later this year. The election date will be determined after Paiva Weed formally resigns.

