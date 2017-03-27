2 Democrats seek Paiva Weed's Senate seat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

2 Democrats seek Paiva Weed's Senate seat

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NEWPORT, R.I. - Two Democrats have announced their intention to run for the state Senate seat held by outgoing state Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Newport City Councilman John Florez and lawyer Dawn Euer have announced plans to run for the seat representing Newport and Jamestown.

Florez, a businessman, is known for efforts to ban plastic bags and curtail panhandling in Newport.

Euer is an activist and community organizer who has worked on environmental and other causes.

Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat, resigned as Senate president on Thursday and plans to step down soon from the seat she's held since 1993 to take a job leading a hospital industry group.

An election will be held later this year. The election date will be determined after Paiva Weed formally resigns.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.