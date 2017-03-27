Woonsocket man charged for beating 5-month-old while babysitting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket man charged for beating 5-month-old while babysitting

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Woonsocket Police responded to 120 East Street in Woonsocket Sunday for reports of a 5-month-old infant that had fallen off of the couch.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the child was unconscious and unresponsive with numerous facial bruising and a hematoma.

Kristofer Bernier, 25, was a roommate of the child’s parents and was babysitting the child.

As a result of the suspicious nature of the injuries, detectives investigated and learned that Bernier had beaten the child by slapping him several times.

Bernier stated that he “lost it” after the baby would not stop crying.

The 25-year-old was charged with 1st Degree Child Abuse and will be arraigned Monday.

The infant was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

