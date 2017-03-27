Four cars involved in Route 146 crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Four cars involved in Route 146 crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Adam Blanchard, 25, of Kingston, was traveling north on Route 146 near Mineral Spring Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle hit the median and flipped over.

A second car swerved to avoid the vehicle and went off the road. That driver was uninjured.

A third car stopped in the breakdown lane to help.

A fourth car hit the vehicle that stopped to help before going off the road.

No one in the second, third or fourth cars were hurt.

Blanchard was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 146 was shut down for approximately five minutes white the roll-over was cleared.

The crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication that alcohol or speed were factors.

No one was charged or cited as a result of the crash.

