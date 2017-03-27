No injuries when Amtrak derails while arriving in Chicago - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

No injuries when Amtrak derails while arriving in Chicago

By: The Associated Press

CHICAGO - Amtrak officials say three cars derailed when a train carrying about 200 passengers arriving in Chicago from the East Coast.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says he has no reports of any serious injuries from the Monday morning incident. He says the train was switching from track to track when three cars in the middle of the eleven-car train lost contact with the track.

Officials say train No. 49 was arriving in Chicago from New York and Boston.

Magliari says Amtrak is investigating the cause of the derailment. He says Chicago's Union Station remains open and there are no severe delays due to the derailment.

