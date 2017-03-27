Council recommends youth engagement to reduce gun violence

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An advisory council working to reduce gun violence in Providence is recommending that the city engage young adults and include their perspectives in policy decisions.

The council says young adults are the most frequent perpetrators and victims of gun violence within Providence.

In its inaugural report released Monday, the council suggests creating more summer job opportunities for young adults and organizing discussions for youth advocates and teenagers affected by gun violence to share their views, among other recommendations.

It says the city should support efforts to revitalize programs diverting juveniles from the courts.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza commissioned the council in late 2015. It includes criminal justice, conflict resolution and social justice experts.

The report will help guide Elorza and the police department in their work to reduce gun violence.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017