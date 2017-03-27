Central Falls Police raise enough money to add to K-9 unit

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – Mayor James A. Diossa and police chief Colonel James J. Mendonca announced Monday that the Central Falls Police Department has concluded their fundraiser and have raised enough money to add Hayron to the department’s K-9 Unit.

The money was raised completely through donations.

The department’s previous K-9 was retired after years of service due to a medical condition.

Hayron is a very social and even-tempered German shepherd.

He will assist with public relations efforts, community events, and the effort to continue to build trust with residents.

Hayron will also serve as an asset when it comes to patrolling, narcotics detection, and search and rescue along with other critical functions.

The donations were made in large by Edna Poulin, Industrial Motors, Chris Corrigan Moving Inc., and Central Falls Police FOP Lodge #1.

“The fact that the funds for Hayron were acquired solely through donations is a testament to how highly regarded our police department is in the community,” stated Mayor James A. Diossa. “Adding Hayron to the team will help them to continue their great work.”

“On behalf of the men and women of the Central Falls Police Department, I want to thank all who invested in our department and increasing community safety,” stated police chief Colonel James J. Mendonca. “Due to the overwhelming – and humbling – generosity of seventy-two charitable individuals and groups, we have raised the $7,100 necessary to acquire Hayron in less than two months of our campaign.”

Hayron and his handler, Officer DeCristoforo, will begin training on April 3rd for approximately ten weeks.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in June.

