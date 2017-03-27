Hit and run driver turns himself over to West Warwick Police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hit and run driver turns himself over to West Warwick Police

Thomas Howard. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department. Thomas Howard. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – A man wanted in connection to a hit and run has turned himself into police, authorities say.

Thomas Howard, 48, surrendered himself to the West Warwick Police Department after colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the scene on March 22th, 2017.

West Warwick Police say Howard was driving in the area of Main Street and Legris Ave when he collided with another car. He was last scene driving west toward Coventry, in what was described as a two-tone pick-up truck.

Police noted, Howard’s truck was described as having two separate license plates displayed, neither matching his vehicles description.

Howard was charged with the following offenses:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Driving on a suspended license.
  • Unregistered vehicle and no insurance.

