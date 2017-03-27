UPDATE: Man charged with DUI after crashing into Providence restaurant

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A man has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after hitting three cars and crashing into a building early Monday evening.

Providence Police says the responded to El Chapin Restaurant in the area of 271 Plainfield Street, just after 5:15 p.m., for the report of a car into a building.

Upon arrival, officers found four other vehicles had been struck in the parking lot, and the operator, identified as 56-year-old Michael Ducharme of Hope, of the Statewide Plumbing and Heating Co. vehicle was found unconscious; officers quickly administered narcan, a dug often used for opioid drug overdoses.

Ducharme was subsequently transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say Ducharme was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence.

DUI: Refusal to take a blood test.

Diners were inside a different area in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

ABC6 News reached out to Statewide Plumbing and Heating for comment, but to no avail.

No other injuries were reported.

