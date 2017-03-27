Providence leaders react to threats of funding cuts

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza referring to the threats of federal funding cuts by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as attempts of “fear mongering.”

On Monday Sessions warned “sanctuary cities” that they must comply with the President's immigration orders or they will lose Department of Justice grant money.

Mayor Elorza has been an outspoken advocate against President Trump's immigration policies long referring to Providence as a "sanctuary city." The Mayor is sticking by his word to protect Providence residents, but is emphasizing that the city currently complies with all federal laws.

“The City of Providence complies with all applicable federal laws and there is no lawful basis for Providence to lose federal funding as a result of any of its policies on immigration,” said Elorza.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare emphasizing that the city is following federal laws during a press conference early Monday evening.

"We are going to continue to do what we do. That is to enforce federal law,” said Pare. “We believe that we comply with federal law. If people are here undocumented and they are violent offenders, we want them out of our community and we will provide that information to ICE and cooperate."

DOJ provides hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city each year funding things like body cameras in Providence. Last year alone, the city received more than $630,000.

"Threatening to withhold resources isn't the solution to this complicated problem that we face,” said Pare.

Last week Providence was put on a watch list by the Department of Homeland Security for allegedly limiting cooperation with ICE. Commissioner Pare does not believe that's any indication the city will be considered a "sanctuary city" by the federal government. He says that term is really just a political one.

"That list doesn't indicate that we are a part of a community that restricts any cooperation. We're going to continue what we've done in the past and that's focus on people that are here committing violent crimes,” said Pare.

“Providence's policies are designed to keep our City and all of its residents safe and that is why our police officers will never be converted into immigration enforcement agents,” said Elorza. “These baseless threats and attempts of fear mongering from the President's administration will not change them."



