NFL Owners Approve Oakland Raiders Relocation To Las Vegas - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NFL Owners Approve Oakland Raiders Relocation To Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

       PHOENIX (AP) - NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.

        The vote was a foregone conclusion after the league and Raiders were not satisfied with Oakland's proposals for a new stadium, and Las Vegas stepped up with $750 million in public money. Bank of America also is giving Raiders owner Mark Davis a $650 million loan, further helping convince the owners to allow the third team relocation in just over a year.

        The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, and in January the Chargers relocated from San Diego to LA. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas strip is ready.

        Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
        
        For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL 
        AP-WF-03-27-17 1816GMT
 

