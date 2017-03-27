Bristol County Sheriff to testify regarding Sanctuary Cities - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

By: News Staff

WASHINGTON D.C. – Government officials have requested Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson to testify about the dangers of illegal immigration and Sanctuary Cities.

Sheriff Hodgson has submitted a written report on illegal immigration, will deliver a 5-minute oral presentation, and will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on the Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Hodgson will then take questions from both Republicans and Democrats on the Subcommittee.

In addition, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other members of law enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security plan to discuss illegal immigration enforcement on Wednesday, and on Thursday Hodgson will attend  the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference, participating in a roundtable discussion with other law enforcement officials on illegal immigration at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement headquarters.

The hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. in the House’s Rayburn Building.

