Fall River cult murderer parole hearing

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A convicted satanic killer who brutally murdered a Fall River prostitute in 1980 will try for parole once again Tuesday.

Robin Marie Murphy pled guilty to killing Karen Marsden by slitting her throat and mutilating her body.

Murphy then decapitated Marsden and dumped her skull into the Westport woods.

Carl Drew, who allegedly assisted Murphy with murders, is serving a life sentence in prison.

Murphy is scheduled to appear before the parole board in Natick later Tuesday morning.

