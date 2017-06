By: News Staff

Delta Airlines fired shots at United Airlines over the company’s “leggings” controversy.

The airline tweeted out Monday: “Flying Delta means comfort. That means you can wear your leggings.”

This came after United was criticized for banning two teens from a plane because they were wearing leggings.

The airline said the girls were flying with an employee ticket and the attire was not acceptable.

