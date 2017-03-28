Seekonk multi-family home catches fire, 6 dogs rescued

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, Mass. — Fire crews battled a house fire on Hull Street in Seekonk Monday morning.

When they arrived, all of the tenants living in the three-family home were able to make it out safely, but six dogs were trapped inside and fire crews managed to fight through the flames and thick smoke and rescued all of them.

The fire chief tells ABC6 News the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning and it started in a bedroom on the first floor.

The fire quickly spread to the two other stories.

ABC6 News has been told that nobody was home on the second floor, but one tenant was home on the third floor.

He was asleep when the fire started and by the time he realized what was happening, his only way out was the fire escape.

He and all other tenants made it out safely.

Fire officials had to climb ladders to the different apartments and look through black smoke to find each of the six trapped dogs, and

managed to find them all.

The crews are currently working to put out the remaining hot spots, but it is important to note that there were no injuries.

One tenant did have a cat that was not accounted for.

Officials are still investigating what specifically on the first floor caused the fire.

