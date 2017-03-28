Providence restaurant cleaning up after van crashes into building

BY: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence restaurant owners were left picking up the pieces Monday morning after a van driver plowed through four cars and into the corner of their restaurant. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but that driver is now facing DUI charges.

The car drove through the side of El Chapin, a Guatemalan restaurant on Plainfield Street in Providence.

Surveillance video showed a van from State Wide Plumbing and Heating parked on the side of the road for some time before the driver starts speeding towards El Chapin.

Police say the driver, 56-year-old Michael Ducharme, from Hope was under the influence.

Narcan was used to revive Ducharme on the scene. He was hospitalized and arrested after refusing to submit to a DUI test.

ABC6 News spoke to the owner of the restaurant, and she said she feels lucky as her 9-year-old twin daughters changed seats at the restaurant just minutes before the crash.

The fire department and building inspector have been by the restaurant Monday morning to make sure everything was structurally sound.

Statewide Plumbing and Heating released a statement saying they will do whatever they can to help El Chapin open up again as soon as possible.

“First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. Secondly, we will do everything we can do to assist in getting El Chapin up and operating as soon as possible. We have no further details until we are contacted by the Providence Police Dept. We will gladly share any information that is provided to us when available.”

The owner told ABC6 News if the building inspector signs off, they hope to open up again on Friday.

