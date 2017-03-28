Police officer in discrimination suit resigns after raid - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police officer in discrimination suit resigns after raid

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. - A bodybuilding Charlestown police officer who is suing the town and its police department in federal court has resigned following a raid at his Westerly home.              

The Providence Journal reports 34-year-old Evan Speck submitted his resignation Sunday.     

The U.S. Attorney's office says there was court-authorized activity at his home as part of an ongoing investigation. Speck hasn't been charged.              

Speck says he was discriminated and retaliated against for seeking accommodations related to his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.              

Speck says the subsequent workplace stress caused him to develop post-traumatic stress disorder. He's seeking injured-on-duty benefits.              

The town has denied the allegations. It says Speck wasn't working for months due to his “alleged disability,” but that he participated in multiple bodybuilding competitions.              

Speck's lawyer confirmed the resignation, but declined further comment.

