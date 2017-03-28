Yacht captain found guilty in fatal boat crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Yacht captain found guilty in fatal boat crash

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. -The New Jersey captain of a 60-foot yacht that was involved in a fatal boat crash off the coast of Rhode Island has been found guilty of violating three Coast Guard navigation rules.              

The Westerly Sun reports 76-year-old Cooper Bacon, of Cape May Court House, was found guilty Monday of charges brought against him by the state Department of Environmental Management.

Each violation carries a maximum $100 fine.              

The Coast Guard said Bacon's yacht crashed into a 23-foot boat operated by 81-year-old Walter Krupinski, of Stonington, Connecticut, in 2015. Krupinski was killed.             

A Coast Guard official testified that Bacon's yacht was moving at 25 to 31 knots and had auto-navigation engaged just prior to the crash.             

Krupinski's widow says she's pleased with the outcome of the trial.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

