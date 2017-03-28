Sheriff Hodgson testifies about dangers of illegal immigration

By: Rebecca Turco

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson testified on Capitol Hill Monday about the dangers of illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

"Public safety is what brings me here today,” Hodgson told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. “There's arguably no bigger threat to public safety than illegal immigration."

Hodgson testified that we need to stop picking and choosing how to enforce the law, which is exactly what he is accusing sanctuary cities of doing.

"The fact is, our nation would be better off and our citizens would be safer if we never stopped enforcing immigration law and if we never formed or turned a blind eye toward sanctuary cities," he said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called that testimony “fear mongering.” Elorza has openly welcome nonviolent, undocumented immigrants since President Trump’s crackdown. "The suggestion is that somehow cities throughout the country are harboring dangerous criminals,” said Elorza. “Nothing could be further from the truth."

Hodgson also faced concerns from democrats on the subcommittee that the immigration crackdown is undermining public safety. They argue undocumented immigrants who are witnesses to crimes - or victims themselves - are scared to come forward.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline called it "an environment of fear and uncertainty."

Hodgson disagreed with that reasoning: "If illegals are not going to report those crimes, it's no different than what happens in America with criminals [who don’t report crimes].”

Hodgson also spoke about Bristol County's unique partnership with federal immigration authorities, saying it's making his community safer.

