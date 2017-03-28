Sheriff Hodgson testifies about dangers of illegal immigration - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sheriff Hodgson testifies about dangers of illegal immigration

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson testified on Capitol Hill Monday about the dangers of illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

"Public safety is what brings me here today,” Hodgson told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. “There's arguably no bigger threat to public safety than illegal immigration."

Hodgson testified that we need to stop picking and choosing how to enforce the law, which is exactly what he is accusing sanctuary cities of doing.

"The fact is, our nation would be better off and our citizens would be safer if we never stopped enforcing immigration law and if we never formed or turned a blind eye toward sanctuary cities," he said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called that testimony “fear mongering.” Elorza has openly welcome nonviolent, undocumented immigrants since President Trump’s crackdown. "The suggestion is that somehow cities throughout the country are harboring dangerous criminals,” said Elorza. “Nothing could be further from the truth."

Hodgson also faced concerns from democrats on the subcommittee that the immigration crackdown is undermining public safety. They argue undocumented immigrants who are witnesses to crimes - or victims themselves - are scared to come forward.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline called it "an environment of fear and uncertainty."

Hodgson disagreed with that reasoning: "If illegals are not going to report those crimes, it's no different than what happens in America with criminals [who don’t report crimes].”

Hodgson also spoke about Bristol County's unique partnership with federal immigration authorities, saying it's making his community safer.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.