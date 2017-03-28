Crews rescue deer trapped between fences

By: Liz Tufts

news@abc6.com

FOXBORO, M.A. - Eric Kirby is used to seeing and hearing animals in his backyard in Foxboro.

“Raccoons, birds, and turkeys,” said Eric Kirby.

But on early Monday morning Kirby heard a sound he’d never heard before.

“All of a sudden I hear boom, boom, bang.”

And it's an image he won't soon forget.

“I looked down and that's when I saw the poor deer upside down.”

It turns out a deer crossed Mechanic Street just before 10:00 a.m., Monday morning and darted between two fences.

But the deer didn't realize the further it ran the tighter the squeeze, with the width between the two fences only being between five inches and a foot wide.

Kirby noted in its panic to get free, the deer wound up upside down.

“It was scared and was struggling to get up, but it didn't have enough room.”

Kirby's first instinct was to try and move the fence, but he didn't want to hurt the animal even more.

“We didn't know if it broke it's neck...”

So he called animal control, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and police to help stop traffic if and when the animal got free.

Very carefully Kirby removed a piece of fence, and just like that the deer rolled over and stood up.

“He came darting out across the pool, ran out to the front yard. Saw it took off and back in the woods. It was great.”

Animal control officials say the reason why the deer wasn't hurt is because Kirby did the right thing by calling them first and not trying to free the deer on his own.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017