By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

CES will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a packed boxing card Friday, April 7, at Twin River Casino. Cranston's Nick DeLomba will fight Jimmy Williams of New Haven, CT, in the main event for the WBC USNBC Welterweight Title. ABC6 Sports Anchor Nick Coit visited with DeLomba as he prepares for the bout.