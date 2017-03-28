High Carbon Monoxide levels evacuates Mansfield Hotel

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, M.A. - A local hotel was evacuated Monday evening due to a carbon monoxide incident, authorities say.

Around 5:55 p.m., elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the Holiday Inn hotel on Hampshire Street. The hotel was evacuated for an hour while crews worked to find what caused the alarms to go off.

Sources tell ABC6 News there were carbon monoxide readings reaching 800 parts per million and believe that it was caused by the heating systems inside of the hotel pool.

Furnaces were shut down until it was deemed safe to enter.

No injuries were reported.

The hotel is running normally at this time.

