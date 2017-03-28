High Carbon Monoxide levels evacuates Mansfield Hotel - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

High Carbon Monoxide levels evacuates Mansfield Hotel

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

MANSFIELD, M.A. - A local hotel was evacuated Monday evening due to a carbon monoxide incident, authorities say.

Around 5:55 p.m., elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the Holiday Inn hotel on Hampshire Street. The hotel was evacuated for an hour while crews worked to find what caused the alarms to go off.

Sources tell ABC6 News there were carbon monoxide readings reaching 800 parts per million and believe that it was caused by the heating systems inside of the hotel pool.

Furnaces were shut down until it was deemed safe to enter.

No injuries were reported.

The hotel is running normally at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.