Six dogs saved from fire, Seekonk house deemed total loss

By: Bianca Buono

SEEKONK, M.A. – There were many life or death moments during a fire rescue in Seekonk Tuesday morning.

Everyone made it out of the Hull Street home safely, but the tense moments came as residents anxiously waited to see what would happen to a half dozen pets trapped inside.

"The fire broke out this morning around 9:30 and rapidly spread. But the big story today... the six dogs that were trapped inside and how fire crews managed to rescue them all," said Seekonk Police Chief Michael Healy.

A fire started in a first floor bedroom, and within minutes the entire building was up in flames.

The two people home started to panic.

"I opened up my door and it was just heat and smoke," said third floor resident Malcolm Jones.

"I quickly said let me grab the dogs and I yelled and I said get out and one of the dogs was in the cage so I pulled that dog out," said first floor resident Oliver Oliveira.

They both made it out safely, but left behind were six dogs.

Residents stood outside of the burning home watching in anguish, assuming their pets were gone.

But all of a sudden a firefighter emerged from the second floor, and made his way down a ladder.

In his hands, a dog.

Fire crews would repeat that heroic rescue five times saving every dog that was trapped inside.

"It was like one after another at that point. It was lucky they were all kind of running around scared obviously nervous as you would think," said Chief Healy.

The dogs were treated on scene and reunited with their owners.

Unfortunately, the house is likely a total loss.

"The dogs they're all alive and they're all safe and nobody got hurt including myself," said another resident.

Fire crews are investigating what on that first floor may have caused this fire.

