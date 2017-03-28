Driver overdoses with toddler in backseat, hits pole, stone wall

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A man is facing several charges after overdosing behind the wheel and crashing into a pole with a toddler in the back seat Tuesday afternoon.

According to Providence Police, 25-year-old James Keach was driving on Smith Street around 1:52 p.m., when he crashed and knocked down a utility pole, kept driving for a short period, and then hit a stone wall.

Keach was found unresponsive with a 2-year-old in the backseat.

Crews were able to revive Keach by administering narcan, a popular drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Keach is facing three charges: driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains at this time.

The toddler was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Providence Police responded to a similar incident on Monday, when 56-year-old Michael Ducharme crashed into El Chapin restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

