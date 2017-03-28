East Greenwich sports teams, jobs facing possible elimination by district

By: Kirsten Glavin

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. – One of the State's top school districts discussed making major cuts Tuesday evening.

Teachers, school supplies, buses, even sports teams all on the chopping block in East Greenwich.

Sources tell ABC6 News the district is looking to cut nearly $1.5 million from the upcoming budget.

The budget meeting held in the cafeteria, at Cole Middle School was a full house.

The district talked about cutting costs across the board including eliminating four sports teams.

At least a dozen student-athletes from East Greenwich took to the podium to address the school committee, asking them not to eliminate what they consider the crux of their student careers.

Hockey, the swim teams, cheer, and tennis would all be gone, if the proposed budget cuts move forward.

Students shared personal experiences about what they've been a part of on sports' teams.

Parents showed their support as well.

Although athletics got the most attention, the biggest hit would be towards the teachers in East Greenwich.

Multiple teachers would be laid off; the French program phased out.

Some of the proposed solutions were fundraising, paying for sports, and re-evaluating the budget in its entirety.

There will be more meetings, but time is ticking. The budget deadline is April 15th.

