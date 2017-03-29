PC Defenseman Jake Walman Signs Three-Year Entry Level Contract - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Defenseman Jake Walman Signs Three-Year Entry Level Contract With St. Louis Blues

Posted: Updated:

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Providence College junior defenseman Jake Walman (Toronto, Ont.) has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club.

Walman, a third round draft of the Blues in 2014 (82nd overall), earned First Team Hockey East All-Star accolades for the second consecutive season after posting seven goals and 18 assists for the Friars in 2016-17.  A reigning First Team All-American, Walman amassed 21 goals and 48 assists for 69 points in 107 career games at Providence.

As a sophomore in 2015-16, Walman led all NCAA defensemen in goals (13), points per game (1.04), power play goals (8), and game-winning goals (4) in just 27 games played.

Walman becomes the ninth member of the Friars’ 2015 National Championship squad to ink an NHL entry-level contract.

