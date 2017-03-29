Noel Acciari Scores First Career NHL Goal, Bruins Skate Past Pre - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Noel Acciari Scores First Career NHL Goal, Bruins Skate Past Predators In 4-1 Victory

Posted: Updated:

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from a one-game absence and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night, boosting their playoff chances.

        Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Noel Acciari and David Backes scored for the Bruins, who moved three points ahead of idle Tampa Bay for the second Eastern Conference wild card with six games remaining. Boston began the night a point behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division.

        Rask was sidelined with a lower-body injury for Boston's 2-1 road win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

        Bergeron's goal was his 18th of the season, and Krejci got his 22nd. Acciari scored his first career goal in 43 NHL games, Backes netted his 17th of the season and Zdeno Chara earned his 600th NHL point with an assist on Boston's first goal. 

