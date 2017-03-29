UPDATE: Mansfield train victim identified

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Police have released the identity of the woman who was found on the Mansfield train tracks Tuesday night.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 52-year-old Roxane Wiskow of Mansfield was struck by a southbound train heading to Providence Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the Mansfield train station Wednesday morning after reports of a person hit by a train.

A train conductor spotted the body on a different track around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and immediately notified transit police.

Mansfield Public Safety was then called in after transit police discovered the victim just off the southbound track.

Firefighters, transit police, and Mansfield police all responded.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is at least the 10th deadly accident involving a train in Mansfield in the last decade including a father of three from North Dighton who died this time last year trying to cross the tracks in front of an AMTRAK train.

Mansfield detectives are assisting transit police with the investigation.

