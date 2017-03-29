Mysterious carving of woman’s face found in Newport church - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mysterious carving of woman’s face found in Newport church

NEWPORT, R.I. — A mysterious carving of a woman’s face, which dates back nearly 200 years, has been discovered in St. Mary’s Church of Newport.

The sculpture was revealed when the Church began dismantling its massive 1,674-pipe organ for restoration.

According to the church, the rare finding dates back to 1848 when the church was built by Newport’s Irish immigrants.

“The discovery is shrouded in mystery,” said St. Mary’s Reverend Kris von Maluski. “We don’t really know the identity of the woman’s face.

The church is working with parishioner Robert Russell to cast molds of the carving and preserve them for historical and religious purposes.

“One thing is certain, St. Mary’s will ensure that whoever the woman turns out to be, if the mystery can be solved, she will never again be forgotten,” said Father von Maluski.

