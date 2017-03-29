Heroin, 1k in cash found during traffic stop in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Heroin, 1k in cash found during traffic stop in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – New Bedford Police discovered heroin and $1,000 during a traffic stop Tuesday night at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Police initially stopped the white Mercedes C320 for an extremely loud and defective exhaust.

The driver, Melvin Rodriguez-Myers, 26, of New Bedford, was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license.

The passenger was identified as Christine Benner, 53, of New Bedford.

Two hard cylinders containing 20.8 grams of heroin and $1,000 in United States currency was found.

The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of County St. and Arnold St.

Both Rodriguez-Myers and Benner were transported to the Dartmouth Barracks where they were booked.

Rodriguez-Myers was criminally charged with:

  • Trafficking in Heroin
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

He was also issued a civil citation for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Equipment Violation.

Benner was criminally charged with:

  • Trafficking in Heroin
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Both parties were transported to the Bristol County House of Correction where they were held pending their arraignment.

