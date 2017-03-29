Police investigating vandalized graves at Rural Cemetery in New Bedford

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – New Bedford Police and the New Bedford Department of Public Infrastructure are investigating after receiving reports of vandalized graves.

Graves were not broken or toppled, but tire tracks were visible on flat gravestones. Grass was also torn up in the vicinity.

The incident happened sometime between Saturday and Monday in the veterans section at Rural Cemetery.

A witness stated that vehicles frequently drive in the open field and turn up grass. This was the first time he remembered seeing graves damaged.

Police are vamping up patrols in the area on all three shifts.

The city is cleaning up the graves starting Wednesday, attempting to get the tire marks off of the graves.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 508-991-6350 or the anonymous tip line at 508-992-7463 or e-mail tip@newbedfordpd.com.

