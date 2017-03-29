Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, Clay Pell to divorce - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, Clay Pell to divorce

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Olympic gold medalist figure skater Michelle Kwan and Rhode Island attorney and political activist Clay Pell are getting divorced.

Pell said in a statement Wednesday that it's with ``deep regret'' that the couple's 4-year marriage is coming to an end.

They married in Providence in 2013.

Pell says it's ``a sad and difficult turn of events.'' He says he loves Kwan and wishes her the best as her life takes her in a new direction. He is asking for privacy.

Pell, grandson of Rhode Island's late Democratic U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell, ran unsuccessfully to be Rhode Island governor in 2014. Kwan won Olympic medals in 1998 and 2002.

Both were active supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign last year, and Pell was a member of the Electoral College.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

