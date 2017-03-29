Officials: 10 Newport cops to be outfitted with body cameras

By: The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. - Newport officials expect ten city police officers will begin wearing body cameras by the end of April.

The Newport Daily News reports the patrol officers will wear the cameras as part of a pilot project to see how effective they'll be and how they'll affect police operations.

The wireless high definition cameras attach to shirt pockets, zippers, lapels or utility belts.

Chief Gary Silva says some officers agreed to wear the cameras. Others were chosen.

Taser International, the department's stun gun provider, sold the body cameras. The company is also providing digital evidence management software related to the cameras.

City council adopted a resolution two years ago asking the administration to consider a one-year pilot program. City officials later opted to remove the time limit on using cameras.

