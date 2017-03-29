Agency settles SEC suit over Schilling's 38 Studios deal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Agency settles SEC suit over Schilling's 38 Studios deal

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation says it has settled a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the state's failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company.

The economic development agency said Wednesday it agreed to pay $50,000 and in the future, not violate the law it was accused of violating.

The suit accused the agency and Wells Fargo of making misleading statements about bonds used to fund the deal. The agency didn't admit or deny the allegations.

If approved in U.S. District Court, the settlement would mark the end of all pending litigation related to 38 Studios.

Schilling's company moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 state million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt. 

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.