PawSox chairman meets new Rhode Island Senate leader

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox has met with the new president of the Rhode Island Senate and is looking for support from the state to build a new stadium.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he met Tuesday with PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino.

Ruggerio says the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox is looking to stay in Rhode Island but might need some help to replace the aging McCoy stadium.

He says the state Commerce Corp. has been in ongoing talks with the team.

Ruggerio says he'd prefer to see the team stay in Pawtucket because it's close to Massachusetts, where many fans are located.

Ruggerio, of North Providence, took over the Senate presidency last week because Newport Democratic Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed is stepping down.

