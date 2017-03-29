Raimondo donating contributions from man convicted of fraud - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo donating contributions from man convicted of fraud



By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Gov. Gina Raimondo's campaign organization says contributions from a man convicted of running a $21 million Ponzi scheme will be donated to charity.

Rhode Island Public Radio reports that the Democratic governor's fundraising team says the $2,000 in contributions will go to the United Way of Rhode Island.

The money came in separate contributions from Patrick Churchville in 2012 and 2014.

Churchville, a Rhode Island financial adviser who owned ClearPath Wealth Management, was sentenced this month to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to wire and tax fraud charges.

Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell had called on Raimondo to reassess whether to keep Churchville's donations, in light of the sentencing. He said she should "do the honorable thing.''  

