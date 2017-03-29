Two fourth graders robbed at knife point in New Bedford

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Two fourth graders were robbed at knife point while on their way to school Wednesday morning at Acushnet Avenue and South Street.

The fourth graders are students at Gomes School.

They were approached by a teenager who demanded money and chips from them as they were walking.

The teenager pushed the students when they refused, and attempted to trip them.

One of the boys sustained a minor scratch to his left hand when he turned and made contact with a black folding knife that the teenager was holding.

A male, approximately 30-years-old, intervened and both parties ran off.

The nurse at Gomes School treated the minor scratch and the boys went to class as usual.

The teenager is described as a Hispanic male about 15-years-old, 5’8”, and wearing jeans and a brown hooded sweatshirt, with very short hair and a goatee.

New Bedford Police are investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 508-991-6350 or the anonymous tip line at 508-992-7463 or email tip@newbedfordpd.com.

