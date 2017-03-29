Rhode Island's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in New York

By: News Staff

One of Rhode Island’s most wanted fugitives, Percy Lee Abbott, 54, was arrested on Wednesday.

Abbott is wanted for a domestic murder that occurred on Jan. 9, 2016 at 53 Sumner Ave, Central Falls. The woman that he allegedly attacked, Sherry Price Mann, 48, died on Friday, January 22, due to injuries that were inflicted by Abbot.

At 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Marshals saw Abbott leaving 4040 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, New York and acted upon it, officials say.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force (RFTF) was watching surveillance on the address that belonged to a known associate of Abbott.

Abbott was added to Rhode Island’s Most Wanted list a year ago where he had remained at large until his apprehension, due to the tireless and unrelenting work by federal, state and local law enforcement, authorities say.

The investigation is still on going to see whether Abbott will waive extradition and to see when he will be transported back to Rhode Island to face charges.

