New Bedford man sentenced for throwing urine at correctional officers

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – Zachary Sherman, 21, of New Bedford, was sentenced to state prison Wednesday for throwing urine at correctional officers on multiple occasions while incarcerated at the Bristol County House of Corrections.

Sherman pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to a five count indictment charging him with five counts of assault and battery.

In July 2016, Sherman either kicked or threw urine at correctional officers in the Dartmouth jail on multiple occasions.

There is no evidence that Sherman was provoked by the correctional officers.

At the time of the incidents, Sherman was serving a six month sentence at the House of Corrections for an assault case.

During his sentence hearing, Sherman was ordered to serve two to three years in state prison.

"The defendant engaged in uncivilized and grotesque behavior directed at officers who were trying to maintain order and who were not bothering the defendant," District Attorney Quinn said. "This conduct simply cannot be tolerated."

