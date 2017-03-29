Positive t-shirts created by local couple

By: Liz Tufts

JOHNSTON, R.I. - A Johnston couple is hoping their new clothing line, ‘Anchored Ink Apparel’ will help make the world a better place.

Kayla and Marcin Ferenc say they got fed up with all the negativity in the world and decided to create t-shirts with positive messages.

Some of the slogans are: ‘be a good human, ‘get it together,’ and ‘faith over fear.’

Marcin is a Rhode Island State Police Trooper and Kayla is a fitness trainer.

They say with everything going on in the world, they simply want to make people smile.

“It's really about making people feel good, that's really the bottom line and they are simple designs. They are meant to kind of make people wake up when they put their shirt on they are going to feel good about the day and the message on the shirt is going to kind of resonate with the people around them too,” said Kayla Ferenc.

Anchored Ink Apparel is being sold online for now, with proceeds from their launch going to colon cancer research in honor of a family friend who passed away.

