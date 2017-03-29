Rhode Island's highest court won't intervene in DMV case

By: The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's highest court won't intervene in the state's attempt to make Hewlett Packard Enterprise finish building a new computer system for the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order denying a petition by the administration of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to block the Palo Alto, California-based company from walking off the unfinished job.
The petition had sought to stay a judge's decision earlier this month that ended a preliminary injunction against the company.
The state sued HP Enterprise last year, saying it paid more than $13 million for a computer system that hasn't been fully delivered.
The dispute on the terms of the contract is scheduled to go to trial in May. The long-delayed computer system is scheduled to launch in July.
A Hewlett Packard Enterprise spokesman said the company is pleased with the decision.
