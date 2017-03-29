Rhode Island's highest court won't intervene in DMV case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island's highest court won't intervene in DMV case

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's highest court won't intervene in the state's attempt to make Hewlett Packard Enterprise finish building a new computer system for the state Department of Motor Vehicles.              

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order denying a petition by the administration of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to block the Palo Alto, California-based company from walking off the unfinished job.              

The petition had sought to stay a judge's decision earlier this month that ended a preliminary injunction against the company.              

The state sued HP Enterprise last year, saying it paid more than $13 million for a computer system that hasn't been fully delivered.              

The dispute on the terms of the contract is scheduled to go to trial in May. The long-delayed computer system is scheduled to launch in July.              

A Hewlett Packard Enterprise spokesman said the company is pleased with the decision.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.