Bucks Hand Celtics First Home Loss In March, 103-100

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks knocked the Boston Celtics out first place in the Eastern Conference with a 103-100 victory on Wednesday night.

Malcolm Brogdon, one of the leading contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year, finished with 16 points and nine assists. He had six key points in the final 2:46 to help Milwaukee fend off a late Boston charge.

The Bucks (39-36) have won five of six, including four straight on the road.

AP-WF-03-30-17 0226GMT

