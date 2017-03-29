Bucks Hand Celtics First Home Loss In March, 103-100 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bucks Hand Celtics First Home Loss In March, 103-100

Posted: Updated:

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP  Sports Writer

       BOSTON (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks knocked the Boston Celtics out first place in the Eastern Conference with a 103-100 victory on Wednesday night.

        Malcolm Brogdon, one of the leading contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year, finished with 16 points and nine assists. He had six key points in the final 2:46 to help Milwaukee fend off a late Boston charge.

        The Bucks (39-36) have won five of six, including four straight on the road. 

        AP-WF-03-30-17 0226GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.