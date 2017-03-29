Suspected murderer captured, victim's family relieved

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Family of 48-year-old Sherry Price Mann gathered at a picnic bench in a local park, embracing one another hours after learning that 54-year-old Percy Lee Abbott was arrested in the Bronx charged with her murder.

"I felt like a weight was lifted from me when the lieutenant told me they got him," said Sherry’s sister Latoya Moseley.

Last January police say Abbott attacked Mann in their Sumner Avenue home in Central Falls. The mother of 3 later died from her injuries.

"I can't even put into words it's just crazy. I still wake up and think this is a dream," said Sherry’s daughter Maria Jones.

The family says nothing will bring back Mann, but Abbott's capture is a step in the right direction.

"I'm glad that finally she will get her justice it has been a year to long," said Sherry’s daughter Lisa Pereira.

A cousin who has been in an abusive relationship herself spoke out as well, wanting this nightmare to serve as a wakeup call to others to get out while you can.

"It just hurts me because I've been through it and I don't want to see anybody else go through what she's been through," said Destria Vanover.

All of the family described Mann as having an extremely outgoing and unforgettable personality.

The family sends a special thank you to the Central Falls Police Department and the New York Marshals for their dedication to the case.

