Agreement to end ‘bathroom bill’ but are there enough votes? - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Agreement to end ‘bathroom bill’ but are there enough votes?

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper say they have an agreement to end the state’s so-called “bathroom bill” that they hope removes any obstacles to expanding businesses and attracting sporting events.

But they’ll have to get enough votes for a proposal set for debate Thursday so the replacement measure for the law known as House Bill 2 can pass.

Social conservatives prefer keeping HB2 while gay rights groups say only a complete repeal will do.

The agreement announced Wednesday night comes as the NCAA has said North Carolina sites won't be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022 “absent any change” in HB2. Decisions would be made starting this week.

HB2 has caused some businesses to halt expansions in North Carolina and entertainers to cancel concerts.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.