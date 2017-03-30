Missing ring reunited with owner

By: News Staff

PEABODY, Mass. — It only took 45 years, but one Massachusetts woman was finally reunited with her lost high school class ring.

The woman’s boyfriend lost the ring after it fell off his keychain 40 plus years ago.

Last week, staff members at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody found the ring by the school’s track.

A look through an old yearbook allowed them to track down its rightful owner who had not thought about the ring in decades.

“When I went down and looked on the inside of the ring and saw a JMF, those are my initials, and I knew right away it was mine,” said Jan Faircloth Kentros.

As far as the boyfriend who initially misplaced the ring? He is now her husband and Kentros says he is off the hook.

