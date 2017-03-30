Missing ring reunited with owner - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Missing ring reunited with owner

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of WBZ Courtesy of WBZ

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PEABODY, Mass. — It only took 45 years, but one Massachusetts woman was finally reunited with her lost high school class ring.

The woman’s boyfriend lost the ring after it fell off his keychain 40 plus years ago.

Last week, staff members at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody found the ring by the school’s track.

A look through an old yearbook allowed them to track down its rightful owner who had not thought about the ring in decades.

“When I went down and looked on the inside of the ring and saw a JMF, those are my initials, and I knew right away it was mine,” said Jan Faircloth Kentros.

As far as the boyfriend who initially misplaced the ring? He is now her husband and Kentros says he is off the hook.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.