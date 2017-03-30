Police seek witnesses of deadly crash on 295

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, RI — The driver of the box truck that was involved in the 295 accident Thursday morning was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to State Police.

The unidentified driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died. His passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

A major crash involving three vehicles: a Mazda sedan, a tow truck, and the two-axle box truck on I-295 created a traffic mess Thursday morning.

Traffic began moving through one lane of 295 northbound around 11:35 a.m.

41-year-old Mitchell Savard of Woonsocket, the Mazda driver, was not hurt.

The operator of the tow truck, identified as 28-year-old Trevor Armstrong, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 401-444-1000.

