Grizzly crash sends Fall River Most Wanted suspect, 4 others to hospital

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. – One of Fall River’s Top 10 Most Wanted suspects suffered extensive leg injuries after being involved in a head on crash and a foot chase Thursday morning.

According to the Fall River Police Department, Aaron Affonso, 22, of Lawrence Street, was charged with the following offenses:

Operating a Motor Vehicle to Endanger.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident -- causing personal injury and property damage.

Failure to Stop for Police.

Operating a Motor Vehicle After Suspension of License.

Affonso was wanted for outstanding warrants for breaking and entering into a building at nighttime (felony), vandalism of property, larceny over $250.00, and larceny from a building.

Sources tell ABC6 News officers were originally called to Snell Street around 10:45 a.m., for the report of suspicious activity involving a black Honda that had parked in a driveway.

The complaint said occupants of the Honda had exited the vehicle and jumped over a nearby wall towards another house, leaving the car unattended.

But as officers arrived on scene, information was made available that the Honda had been seen in the area of Stafford Road and Globe Street.

Authorities say another patrol unit recognized the vehicle, pulled up behind it and activated the emergency lights and siren; the vehicle refused to stop, and sped off at a high rate of speed.

The patrol unit did not engage in a pursuit.

Police then noted the Honda, now in the area of East Main Street and Globe Street, crashed head on with another vehicle in traffic.

The operator (Affonso) fled the scene on foot, and was apprehended a short distance away, where it was discovered he suffered severe injuries to both legs.

Affonso was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police say three additional occupants of Affonso’s vehicle, only identified as a 20-year-old male and two 19-year-old females were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, identified as a 69-year-old male was also transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017