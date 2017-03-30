Paiva Weed formally resigning from Rhode Island Senate - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Paiva Weed formally resigning from Rhode Island Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Former Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is resigning from her Senate seat, triggering an election in her district later this year.              

Weed, a Newport Democrat, announced that Thursday's Senate session would be her last. The resignation takes effect Friday.              

She is leaving to take a job leading the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, starting on May 1.              

Weed resigned as the Senate president last week. She was replaced in that role by Dominick Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat.              

Three Newport Democrats have announced their intention to run for the Newport County seat Weed has held since 1993. It includes Jamestown and part of Newport.              

A date for the election has not yet been decided.

